Bonk Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Bonk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the dollar. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00743125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00083192 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

