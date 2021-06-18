Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Booking by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $33.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,260.01. 1,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,964. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,345.27. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

