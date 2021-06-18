Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $135.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sell rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.69.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $119.26 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

