BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.71 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.170-0.180 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE BOX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.00. 80,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,049. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.89 and a beta of 1.28.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.