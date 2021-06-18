Bp Plc Cuts Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,961 shares during the period. Bp Plc owned about 0.13% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

