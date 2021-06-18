Bp Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bp Plc decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,043 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.29. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a PE ratio of -82.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.