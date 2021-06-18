Bp Plc Purchases 65,905 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bp Plc raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,905 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $59.01 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

