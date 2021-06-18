Bp Plc Purchases Shares of 87,577 ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Bp Plc purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,631,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,894,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 140,988.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 243,910 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:MT opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

