Bp Plc Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bp Plc reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,355,000 after purchasing an additional 231,704 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,574,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,939,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.4% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 149,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $185.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $186.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.