Bp Plc Sells 48,344 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bp Plc lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,344 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $382.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

