Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.580-2.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.640-0.740 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,071. Brady has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

