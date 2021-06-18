Brendan Walsh Sells 21,737 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MXL opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.83. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,618 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 71,172 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

