Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.480-3.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.29 billion-28.29 billion.

Shares of BRDCY stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $22.64. 529,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bridgestone has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $23.57.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRDCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.