Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $951,000 in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 243,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BioDelivery Sciences International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 996,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,622,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,060 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth about $7,518,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $354.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

