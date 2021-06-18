British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,846.50 ($37.19) on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,772.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £65.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total value of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,044,590 and sold 24,461 shares worth $68,274,560.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

