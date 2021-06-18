Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $167.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

