Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.00). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.41. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $38,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,721 shares of company stock valued at $198,496 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $118,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

