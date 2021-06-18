Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Earnings of $4.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.69. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $3.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $19.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.23 to $20.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $27.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $691.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $673.50. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $498.08 and a 52 week high of $712.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in Charter Communications by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

