Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will announce sales of $96.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.44 million and the highest is $101.64 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $33.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $353.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $336.46 million to $381.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $357.98 million, with estimates ranging from $299.86 million to $429.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $2,645,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,265. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $54.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $631.67 million, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

