Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 59.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,031. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.