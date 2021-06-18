Brokerages Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Savara posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savara in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

SVRA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.81. 16,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,091. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,868.00. Also, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 66,503 shares of company stock valued at $123,960 over the last ninety days. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $50,207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $4,852,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $3,566,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.