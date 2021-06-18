Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.29 Million

Brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to announce $99.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.58 million to $105.00 million. The Marcus posted sales of $7.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,152.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $455.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.17 million to $466.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $722.17 million, with estimates ranging from $722.10 million to $722.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million.

MCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Marcus by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Marcus stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,007. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $671.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

