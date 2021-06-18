Brokerages Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $31.38. 758,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,512. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

