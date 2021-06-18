Brokerages Expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Metacrine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 196,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.33 and a quick ratio of 17.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. Metacrine has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.19.

In other news, CEO Preston Klassen purchased 20,547 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 334.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 199,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 13,749.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

