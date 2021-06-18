Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT at $11.75

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $$8.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,810. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

