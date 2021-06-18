Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT at $11.75

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $$8.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,810. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

