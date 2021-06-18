Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) PT at C$38.28

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$38.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$28.40 billion and a PE ratio of -22.48. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$42.36.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 3.9380773 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

