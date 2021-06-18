Brokerages Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target at $383.61

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $392.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $347.57. 1,507,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,790. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.