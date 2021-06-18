Brokerages Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Target Price at $14.63

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 600,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,468,639. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.75.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

