Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT at $21.00

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

MLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

