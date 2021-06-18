Brokerages Set MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Price Target at €192.21

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €193.64 ($227.82).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

MTX stock traded down €2.90 ($3.41) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €220.10 ($258.94). The stock had a trading volume of 237,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion and a PE ratio of 49.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €206.22. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52-week high of €223.20 ($262.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

