Brokerages Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT at $69.23

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUVA. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NUVA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 591,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,459. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.53. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 63,684 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

