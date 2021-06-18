Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) PT at C$30.58

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECK.B shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TECK.B traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$25.48. 3,722,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,544. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$13.11 and a one year high of C$32.27. The stock has a market cap of C$13.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

