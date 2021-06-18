Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) PT at C$30.58

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECK.B shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TECK.B traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$25.48. 3,722,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,544. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$13.11 and a one year high of C$32.27. The stock has a market cap of C$13.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

