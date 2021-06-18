Brokerages Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT at $100.14

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.00. 8,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,911. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.