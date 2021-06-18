Brokers Issue Forecasts for Conn’s, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Conn’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CONN stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $787.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,018. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.