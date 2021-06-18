Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Trading Down 7.1%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.21 and last traded at $90.22. 13,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 860,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKS. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $109,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.