BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.40. BRP posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. 11,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,675. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.47. BRP has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $96.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

