Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 36,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 514,504 shares.The stock last traded at $74.82 and had previously closed at $75.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Get Bruker alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.