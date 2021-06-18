BSClaunch 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $147,069.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSClaunch has a market cap of $429,436.14 and approximately $147,069.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00059123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00135730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00184186 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,410.92 or 1.01029758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

