Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Gap Down to $1,800.01

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,800.01, but opened at $1,749.93. Cable One shares last traded at $1,808.80, with a volume of 38 shares.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,782.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

