Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Gap Down to $1,800.01

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,800.01, but opened at $1,749.93. Cable One shares last traded at $1,808.80, with a volume of 38 shares.
CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,782.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.
In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cable One Company Profile (NYSE:CABO)
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
