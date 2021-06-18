Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadiz, Inc. acquires and develops water-related land and agricultural assets. Cadiz has created a portfolio of land-holdings, water resources and agricultural operations. With its subsidiary, Sun World International, Inc., Cadiz is one of the largest vertically integrated agricultural companies. The Company owns significant landholdings with substantial water resources. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $13.03 on Monday. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadiz will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cadiz by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cadiz by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cadiz by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

