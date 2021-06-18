Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th.

CPE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,328. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

