Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,929 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 94.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 44,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.37.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

