Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

NASDAQ INDY opened at $46.64 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.06.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

