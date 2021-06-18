Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNMR stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.79. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

