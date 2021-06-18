Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,190 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,879 shares of company stock worth $8,645,076. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $134.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $135.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.38.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

