Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CANF. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CANF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 180,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,908. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,680.08% and a negative return on equity of 150.45%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

