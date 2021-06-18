Canaccord Genuity Trims Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Target Price to C$11.50

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 477.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities increased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$6.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CVE:EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of C$0.92 and a 52-week high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

