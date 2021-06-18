Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $384.79. The company had a trading volume of 75,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,452. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.72 and a 12-month high of $391.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.