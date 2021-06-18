Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 5,118 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 3,389.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 135.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000.

Shares of JKH stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,187. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.49 and a 52 week high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

