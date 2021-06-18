Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.21. 375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.12.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

